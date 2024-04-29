Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event took place in Armagh on Sunday to mark the 50th Anniversary of the formation of the organisation.

Joseph Magill, Grand Master of the Junior Grand Lodge of Ireland, told the News Letter: "We had a fantastic day, the weather was good. We had an excellent turnout from across the jurisdiction from the junior girls Association as well.

"Armagh Presbyterian Church was filled to capacity, with standing room only. Over 700 people took part in the service.

On Sunday 28 April the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland marked its 50th anniversary year with a church service and parade in Armagh. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry):-

"The parade was to mark the 50th anniversary of the formation of the junior Grand Lodge of Ireland. We had the Lord Mayor Aldermen Margaret Tinsely, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson. It was a really enjoyable day and it's really just the first event on our anniversary year".

The organisation's chosen charity for the year is Tiny Life, which looks after young children who have been cared for in a neonatal unit.

Armagh Junior Orange LOL 27, said a new Junior Grand Lodge Banner was unveiled and proudly carried for the first time by its member David Coulter.

"It was a privilege to host this amazing parade and Service and it was fantastic to see so many young members on parade today,” it added.