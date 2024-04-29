Just look at these gorgeous Nubian goat triplets born 11 days ago on the shores of Lough Neagh
The little goats, who were walking from they were hours old, and jumping when they were two days old larked about in the sunshine yesterday as their mother took a well-earned rest.
Known for their pendulous ears and a Roman nose, the Nubian is often described as an aristocratic animal.
According to the online Encyclopedia Brittanica the goat’s short coat may be of any solid colour, parti-coloured, or spotted.
And it adds that milk of the Nubian is higher in fat than that of most other goats.
