Justin Timberlake

Renowned musician Justin Timberlake has announced a headline show at Ormeau Park, Belfast on Thursday 26th June 2025.

Fans can expect to hear their favourite hit singles spanning across his entire catalogue alongside singles from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was. Justin's sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, is now available on all platforms.

Returning to Northern Ireland to perform for the first time in 17 years, it will be his biggest show in Belfast to date - having previously performed in the SSE Arena back in 2007.

Timberlake, throughout his career, has sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC.

He has also won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified – as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z.

His hit record “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from TROLLS was nominated for “Best Original Song” at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Most recently, Timberlake released his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, featuring 18 brand new tracks including hit singles “Selfish” and “No Angels.”

Justin is currently on his monumental The Forget Tomorrow World Tour spanning over 50 cities, notably marking his return to the global stage after 5 years.