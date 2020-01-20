Ken Gilliland, legend of Linfield’s seven-trophy team, dies aged 84

Warm tributes have been paid to Ken Gilliland, a key member of the triumphant Linfield football club seven-trophy team of 1961-62, who died at the weekend, aged 84.

Ken, a classy right-back in the traditional mould, had a 16-year 1954-1970 career with the Blues and played more than 500 games in the No 2 jersey at Windsor Park.

The south Belfast man won all seven trophy medals in the historic 1961-62 season, adding to a rich array of other honours at the only club he played for.

Ken made his way through the youth ranks at Windsor Park and had his senior debut in 1956 when he replaced the late Dick Keith, who was transferred to Newcastle United.

Ken made 17 Linfield appearances in Europe and received a benefit game in 1964/65 against Leeds United. His loyalty to the Blues was also acknowledged with the award of club life membership

In all, Ken had 27 senior winners’ medals at Linfield, including five League titles and three Irish Cup medals. He also made inter-league appearances.

After his career ended, Ken, a draughtsman in Harland and Wolff shipyard, coached the Linfield Rangers youth team.

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern said Mr Gilliland’s death will be marked with great sadness by club supporters. “Ken never forgot his Linfield roots and he was a popular figure at former player reunions,” said Mr McGivern.

Linfield honorary vice-president and former club vice-chairman Billy Kennedy said Mr Gilliland was an outstanding Linfield player and “a real gentleman”.

“Ken’s consistent performances at right-back helped ensure huge success for Linfield. I had the pleasure of knowing Ken well; he was always warm and courteous, a true Blueman who set a very high standard both on and off the field,” said Mr Kennedy.

Mr Gilliland was predeceased by his wife.