The Porter family praying together - Kenadie Porter, Nicki Porter, Hudson Porter and Craig Porter

Craig Porter says “no reason” for the death of his 15-year-old daughter has emerged from a post-mortem examination.

Kenadie Porter was found dead in bed on Saturday morning, September 14.

Mr Porter said that after his wife Nicki discovered Kenadie on Saturday morning “she tried to resuscitate her with chest compressions and our son was at her feet praying she would wake up”.

“We haven’t really taken in in yet to be honest,” Mr Porter, who lives in Dromore, said.

​"It just doesn’t make sense but it has happened and we have to get on with it.

​"The post-mortem came back there and there was no reason given for the cause of death, there was no explanation for it.

​“So they had to send her heart and her brain away for testing. They told us that could take six months [for results] to come back to see if there is a cause, but as it stands there was nothing.”​

He added: “My wife is quite numb still.

​"But we have a marvellous comfort in that after Kenadie was taken away in the ambulance and we got home again, I went up to her bedroom to lie down on her bed in her last position before she passed and I saw a really beautiful Bible verse that she had hand written on a post-it note stuck beside her bed.

​"We got such a comfort from that.

​"Nicki had been worrying that that she had been calling for her and we did not hear her – but we would have heard her.

​“We will get her back in the next world, and would anyone want to bring her back to this world?

"Why would I want to bring her back from glory as she has been promoted – and, lucky her, got there before us.”

​Adding that since Kenadie’s sudden passing he “struggles for words at times”, Mr Porter said that his “grief comes in waves”.

​"The house has not stopped [with people calling], which is absolutely lovely to see, and the amount of care there has been from the school and the church,” he said.

​“There is so much support because Kenadie was only 15 and hasn’t really started to live.”

“She was a happy wee girl. Kenadie is such a private wee girl who didn’t like a fuss about her abilities.

​"Kenadie preferred to be in the background because she didn’t need to shout about what she could do, but everything she did turned to gold.

​"She was a great baker and would have made stuff for the boys at work on their birthdays and for parties, and her buns and cakes were amazing.

​“It is not until something like this happens that you stop and think about everything she achieved in 15 short years.

​"We don’t take enough time to appreciate people I suppose, but Kenadie wouldn’t have wanted that anyway.

​“And I went into her bedroom last week and sat down in her wee seat and looked over at her.

​“Kenadie asked me what I was looking at and I said I was there because I loved her. And she said ‘alright dad’ and then changed the subject.”

​He said that recently Kenadie had asked him and his wife advice about her future career.

“Only last week Kenadie said she would look at becoming a history teacher,” he said.

“She got six A’s and 2 Bs in her first set of GCSEs and mentioned she’d like to be a history teacher and asked me and my wife for advice about her career."

​Mr Porter said that his family had started with the Christ Encounters Tabernacle in Gilford about 14 months ago, but “it was Kenadie who kept us there because as soon as she got into it she flourished and ended up taking us”.

​“Kenadie took the Sunday school as one of the youth leaders and she also was involved in the Lighthouse, a youth club.

​"Kenadie was the happiest wee girl. She had an innocence and we never had a worry with her.

"We were so blessed with her and I know she was only 15 but that is alright it is better than nothing.

​“Our son Hudson is coping okay so far. He is on overdrive and maybe we all are.

​"I have never been mad keen on the word ‘community’, but I have seen a lot of community spirit over the past few days.

“The amount of food and sympathy cards the church has sent to us is unreal. There are hundreds of cards and I haven’t even got opening one of them yet."

​Mr Porter added that Kenadie had been a big part in influencing him to become saved in 2017.

​“Kenadie had a lot to do with me becoming saved back in 2017,” he said.

​"I would have walked into her bedroom and she was sitting reading her Bible when she was seven-years or eight-years.

​"She was reading the children’s Bible with pictures and speech bubbles as happy as anything, and I thought to myself: that is what I want. People need to realise this.

​"No one told her to read the Bible, this was something Kenadie did on her own.”

​He said he and his wife, Nicki, are aware that Kenadie’s sudden death has “kept her away from any evil”.

​"It is such a wicked world out there and she did not deserve it because there was a selflessness and a meekness to that child,” he said.