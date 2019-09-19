Kevin Lunney abduction: Sean Quinn condemns ‘barbaric’ attack

Businessman Sean Quinn has said attacks being carried out on Quinn executives are not being carried out in his name and are damaging to his family.

A senior director in the companies once owned by Mr Quinn sustained life-changing injuries when he was abducted and beaten by a masked gang.

Kevin Lunney was subjected to a 'severe and savage' beating said the police

Father-of-six Kevin Lunney was attacked as he arrived at his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.

Mr Lunney, a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings, was driven away before being subjected to a “severe and savage” beating at an unknown location, PSNI Superintendent Clive Beatty said.

Mr Quinn, who was once Ireland’s richest man, owned Quinn Industrial Holdings until the company collapsed. He was employed by a consultant at his former company but left his role in 2016.

Quinn Industrial Holdings said in a statement that the attack followed previous intimidation, physical assaults and arson attacks at or near the homes or businesses of its senior staff.

Mr Quinn said: “As far as I am concerned, I have moved on and am involved in other things. We don’t want to be labelled with this. This is the last thing we want.

“The people doing this are not doing this for the Quinns because they should know this is going to damage the Quinns.

“My view is that you wouldn’t do that to a dog. That is not natural and it doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Quinn Industrial Holdings said Mr Lunney had sustained a broken leg and a range of other very severe, but non-life threatening, injuries for which he is being treated in hospital.

Mr Quinn told Northern Sound radio station: “That man has a wife and kids, so of course I would condemn it totally.

“My reaction would be the same as anyone else’s. It would be a sense of outrage.

“It would appear to me to be a fairly barbaric attack. Of course any proper individual and anybody with any sense of any morals would of course condemn that.”

He said he has repeatedly condemned the attacks on Quinn executives and that he and his family have no involvement with them.