Kids’ favourite Bernard Cribbins dies at age of 93

Actor and presenter Bernard Cribbins, after he received the annual J M Barrie Award for a lifetime of unforgettable work for children on stage, film, television and record, at the Radio Theatre at Broadcasting House in central London. Veteran actor Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in the film adaptation of The Railway Children, has died aged 93, his agent said.

The death of the veteran actor, who starred in the ‘Carry On’ films, ‘Doctor Who’ and the 1970 film ‘The Railway Children’, was announced yesterday in a statement from his agent, Gavin Barker Associates.

Following the news, leading figures from the television industry, including ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Russell T Davies and Baroness Floella Benjamin, were among those paying tribute to the revered actor.

Davies wrote on Instagram that he was lucky to have known him, saying the actor had “loved being in Doctor Who”, adding: “He said, ‘Children are calling me grandad in the street!’

“His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie’s, were on Bernard. He’d turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor.”

Born in Oldham, Cribbins was revered for his versatility and became a favourite with young audiences all over the country as the narrator of ‘The Wombles’, as well as for more than 100 appearances on the children’s favourite, ‘Jackanory’.

After appearing on stage for many years, Cribbins made his film debut in 1957’s ‘Davy’, before going on to work alongside some of British cinema’s biggest names in films such as ‘Two Way Stretch’, ‘She’, ‘Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 AD’ and the 1967 version of ‘Casino Royale’.

He also starred in several ‘Carry On’ movies and had roles in TV favourites ‘Coronation Street’ and the revamped ‘Doctor Who’.

Fellow children’s TV presenter Lady Benjamin said she had “adored” working with Cribbins in the 1980s and described him as a “creative genius” who leaves a “lasting legacy”.

Off-screen, Cribbins enjoyed a successful musical career and had a number of hit records including 1962 comedy songs ‘Hole In The Ground’ and ‘Right Said Fred’, both of which reached the UK singles chart top 10.

Arguably one of the roles he is most famous for was as station porter Albert Perks in ‘The Railway Children’, released in 1970.

In 2011 Cribbins received an OBE for services to drama for his long career.