Killyleagh: The Royal Black Institution has marked the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the Last Saturday in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:11 BST
The Royal Black Institution has marked the traditional finale to the parading season, known as the Last Saturday.

More than 17,000 attended parades in Ballymena, Killyleagh, Ballygawley, Holywood, Beragh and Raphoe. About 300 marching bands took part in the events.

The biggest demonstration was held in Killyleagh, Co Down where the main parade started at 12:00 BST, led by the County Grand officers and Wellington Memorial Silver Band.

