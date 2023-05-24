News you can trust since 1737
King and Queen in Northern Ireland; first stop sees monarch officially open new Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey

The King and Queen have arrived in Northern Ireland for a two-day visit.
By Rebecca Black
Published 24th May 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:10 BST

It is the first time Charles and Camilla have visited the region following their coronation earlier this month.

Crowds cheered as they arrived at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, where they officially opened the new Coronation Garden. During the stop-off, the King and Queen met with the designers of the garden as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.

They were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. More to follow

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet schoolchildren during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland in Newtownabbey (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet schoolchildren during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland in Newtownabbey (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden in NewtownabbeyQueen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey
