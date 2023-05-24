It is the first time Charles and Camilla have visited the region following their coronation earlier this month.

Crowds cheered as they arrived at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, where they officially opened the new Coronation Garden. During the stop-off, the King and Queen met with the designers of the garden as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. More to follow

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet schoolchildren during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland in Newtownabbey (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)