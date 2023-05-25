The King visited St Patrick’s Cathedral where he met representatives from the Church of Ireland, the Roman Catholic Church, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church and the Irish Council of Churches. The Queen visited the Armagh Robinson Library, which is home to a number of local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

Gulliver’s Travels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen viewed Jonathan Swift’s own, annotated, copy of his book Gulliver’s Travels, during her visit to the Armagh Robinson Library. She also met with children from Drelin Court primary school, volunteers from the library and representatives from Dementia NI, all of whom use the library regularly. Camilla said they were “very lucky” to have access to the historical books in the library.

King Charles at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh today during their two day visit to Northern Ireland

Church service

The King was met outside St Patrick’s Cathedral by the Dean of Armagh, the Very Rev Shane Forster. Charles then entered the cathedral, where he was greeted by choir song before exchanging brief words with various religious leaders. He took a seat before the altar with Rev Forster to one side and Lord Lieutenant of Co Armagh, the Earl of Caledon, seated on the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the church leaders who gave readings at the service were the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev John McDowell and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev Eamon Martin.

King Charles today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during their two day visit to Northern Ireland.