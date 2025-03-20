King and Queen try out baking skills on on the second day of their Northern Ireland visit

Among those the couple met was award-winning photographer Cathal McNaughton, who showed Charles and Camila a picture he took of the late Queen Elizabeth II holding an umbrella at the opening of the Lawn Tennis Association’s headquarters in London when he worked for the Press Association Photo by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

The King and Queen have begun a second day of engagements on their visit to Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla started the day in the north west of the region in the town of Limavady where they were welcomed by members of the local community in Market Street.

Young and old waved Union flags and cheered as the Royal couple arrived.

Their tour of the town included a visit to local business, Hunters Bakery, which is 200 years old.

King Charles chats with well-wisher Nadine, holding her dog Connor wearing a knitted crown, as he arrives with Queen Camilla to visit of the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, in Limavady

Inside, the King and Queen met long serving staff, some of whom have worked there for 40 years, and were also treated to a demonstration on how to make Ulster Scots crumpets.

They both took a turn flipping crumpets.

The couple also cut a cake to mark the 200th anniversary of the business, with both ensuring they had a taste before saying their farewells.

The King and Queen then embarked on a brief walkabout on Market Street.

Nadine Conner holding her English Cocker Spaniel Lily as she waits for the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for their visit Limavady, on day two of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.

There they both met six-year-old cocker spaniel Lily whose owner Nadine Connor dressed her in a knitted crown for the occasion.

They then moved to Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre, where they viewed a presentation of arts, including glass work, photography, a willow artist and ceramicist.

Among those the couple met was award-winning photographer Cathal McNaughton, who showed Charles and Camila a picture he took of the late Queen Elizabeth II holding an umbrella at the opening of the Lawn Tennis Association’s headquarters in London when he worked for the Press Association.

Charles appeared visibly pleased to see the photograph of his late mother.

Mr McNaughton said the royals recognised the picture: “I think it was nice for them to see a moment they were familiar with already.”

He added: “They did seem genuinely pleased to see the picture.”

Mr McNaughton said he came to be named Royal Photographer of the Year for the picture.

Willow artist Louise McLean, who worked on the Windsor Garden arches for the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation, said she spoke to Charles about the making of woven bee skeps.

Ms McLean said the King and Queen kept engaging in the conversation about her work: “It was so lovely, I have to say they were much more personable and down-to-earth than I could ever have imagined.”

Outside the centre, the couple watched the Conductology Orchestra, made up of musicians with and without additional needs, who performed a rendition of Danny Boy.