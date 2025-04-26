Kneecap US visas understood to no longer be valid after being dropped by its now-former sponsor and booking agent Independent Artist Group (IAG)

Fans of Irish Hip Hop trio Kneecap wait for the band to perform during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Rap trio Kneecap is in the process of securing a new sponsor for renewed US visas ahead of its October tour in North America .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visas held by the band members are understood to no longer be valid after being dropped by its now-former sponsor and booking agent Independent Artist Group (IAG), as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

That move came after Kneecap faced criticism in the US over its recent performance during the major music festival Coachella , held in California .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast group has been outspoken in support for Palestine and criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza .

At Coachella , Kneecap displayed messages which read: " Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people", "It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes" and "F*** Israel . Free Palestine".

The trio's US performances are permitted under work visas granted to its members under sponsorship of approved organisations - such as IAG or other booking agents and industry companies.

The PA news agency understands that the visas for members of Kneecap, which are now no longer valid due to IAG pulling out, were due to expire over the summer months between Coachella and the band's next US appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also understood the members of Kneecap are not currently in the US and do not have gigs scheduled there until the tour in October, which falls after the group would have to re-apply for an annual permit.

The performers are entitled to apply for a new visa and are aiming to do so under a different sponsor ahead of their sell-out tour in the US and Canada .

The PA news agency also understands that none of the tour dates have been impacted nor cancelled, with all performances still scheduled.

However, it remains possible that the group's application for new visas may be rejected by US authorities ahead of the shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Coachella performance, former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne called for their US work visas to be revoked.

The Creative Community for Peace, a group that works to counter anti- Israel sentiment in the entertainment industry, also heavily criticised the performance.

In social media posts, the band alleged it had "faced a co-ordinated smear campaign", saying that their shows have previously "called out" the conflict in Gaza .

"The recent attacks against us, largely emanating from the US, are based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods," Kneecap added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts."

They added: "Let us be absolutely clear. The reason Kneecap is being targeted is simple - we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing.

"Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter. They weaponise false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide."

Kneecap's manager Daniel Lambert also said the band had received "severe" death threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Osbourne called the images at Coachella "projections of anti- Israel messages and hate speech".

The music manager and wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne wrote on X: "As someone of both Irish Catholic on my mother's side and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage on her father's side and extensive experience in the music industry, I understand the complexities involved.

"I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap's work visa."

Kneecap, made up of Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, added that "there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are", and said they "will not stay silent" on Gaza .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "The young people at our gigs see through the lies. They stand on the side of humanity and justice, and that gives us great hope."