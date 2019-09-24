Knox’s staff ready for their ‘Brave the Shave’

The countdown is on to ‘Brave the Shave; at T Knox and Sons in Portadown and hopes are high £5k will be raised by Saturday.

Excited staff are thrilled they have surpassed their £3k target and have totted up more than £4k for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Brave the Shave will take place at the butchers and deli shop 38b West Street at 2.00pm with light refreshments being served.

Taking to the podium will be staff member Vivien Wilson who signed up to Brave the Shave and two of her colleagues decided to join her.

Vivien has worked at T Knox and Sons for the past three years and when her work mates heard she was taking part in this charity event, decided to give her their full support.

It’s a close knit crew at the popular shop in West St and owner Barry says they are doing well so far.

His son Adrian (36) who is the proprietor and work mate Fergie Strolia (31) Supervisor)are also set to get scalped.

Barry said: “Vivien has been a big part of our team for almost three years now at T.Knox & Sons.

“For anyone that knows Vivien, they will simply agree with me when I say, she is kind hearted, selfless, fun, hardworking individual that always puts others before herself, hence stepping up for this brave fundraising challenge,” he said.

Asked why she was prompted to do this for charity, Vivien said: “I have seen how cancer can affect people and their families and for those who have lost loved ones to cancer.

“I had the unfortunate experience of seeing someone in the hospice at last care and I want to raise money towards this charity as donations are heavily relied on.

“Any money raised will make a real difference to someone’s life whether it be physical, financial or emotional support,” she said.

There are donations boxes on the shop’s counters.

Or click to donate online; https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/vivien-wilson