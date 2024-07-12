Strangford MP Jim Shannon at the Newtownards demonstration with local independent councillor Steven Irvine. Photo: Pacemaker

The need for greater unionist unity was the main thrust of Jim Shannon’s platform speech at the Twelfth celebrations in Newtownards.

The DUP MP for Strangford, and member of Kircubbin LOL 1900, praised independent unionist Alex Easton for his “tremendous win” at the polls to earn a seat at Westminster, and said of the wider unionist family, “there is more to unite us than divide”.

Mr Shannon said it was an honour to be invited to address the gathering on what has always been one of his favourite days of the year – ever since he was “a little boy growing up just down the road in Ballywalter”.

“For some unionists, they have forgotten who they are and where they come from – and this is my reminder today,” he said.

"Only eight days ago that declaration of unionism was also made at polling stations right across Northern Ireland.

"I am grateful for your commitment firstly to voting, and secondly for helping to secure a majority pro-Union vote across Northern Ireland in this election.

"Yet Brethren, despite that majority vote for pro-Union parties, because of divided unionism our community has once again handed seats to our opponents.

"One year on, and one election on, the need for greater co- operation, strategy and vision remains more acute than ever.

"Lagan Valley now has its first ever non-unionist MP because political rivalry trumped the cause of unionism. In East Londonderry, SF almost took the seat from my colleague by only 178 votes. In both of these constituencies, there were three unionist candidates.

“Brethren it is time to wake up. It is time to realise and respond to the coalition that is forming against unionism, and to respond accordingly. The pan-nationalist front of SF/SDLP are forming alliances in an all-out assault on unionism”.

Mr Shannon said there is an “agenda… not just change the political landscape, but the social and moral landscape of our country too,” and added: “The time has come, from now on we must all pledge to work for greater cohesion within the pro-Union movement. In our neighbouring constituency of North Down it has been demonstrated what can be achieved with co-operation.

"Alliance’s Stephen Farry was supported by republicanism, yet unionism won. I want to sincerely congratulate my colleague Alex Easton on his tremendous win for North Down and unionism."

As well as highlighting what he believes to be threats to the Union, Mr Shannon also moved to reassure unionists that there is no sign of constitutional change on the horizon.

“Those who talk up a ‘united Ireland’ do so know full well that the combined nationalist vote in 1998 was around 40% and 26 years later, only last week it was still at 40%. There has been no groundswell of support for a border poll as some within Sinn Fein would claim,” he said.

"There is more to unite us than divide and that is a message that must resonate within the unionist community – if we do not change our attitudes, the generation ahead needs to understand what we fight for as the message is lost.