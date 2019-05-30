Landscaping underway at Rathcoole ‘bonfire’ site

Work is currently underway to landscape a grass space in Rathcoole that has been used as a bonfire site over recent years.

The project is being carried out in the Ardgart Place area of the estate after residents voiced concerns to former TUV councillor, David Hollis while he was a member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Welcoming the development, Mr Hollis, who has been in contact with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Newtownabbey office on a number of occasions regarding this area, claimed: “Local residents are totally fed up with having their homes boarded up every summer for a bonfire.

“This area during the July period has become nothing short of a dumping ground for those wanting to get rid of unwanted rubbish, tyres and scrap.

“Having been a past resident of Ardgart Place there was never the tradition of a bonfire on this site.”

Mr Hollis added that he had advised bonfire builders of an alternative location.

Confirming the scheme has commenced, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “The Housing Executive is currently landscaping a green area at Ardgart Place in Rathcoole, which includes planting new trees.

“This project is underway at the request of local residents and should be completed in the coming weeks.”