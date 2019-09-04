Large crowds expected at free Daniel O’Donnell concert

Daniel O’Donnell’s son-in-law has said there has been ‘a lot of interest’ in the country music legend’s concert in Portadown.

The global superstar will O’Donnell will be performing live at a Portadown family fun event on Saturday 21st September from 5pm.

The event will raise funds in aid of local charities and is organised and hosted by StoreStuff, a new Portadown-based self storage business that Daniel will officially open.

Managing Director of StoreStuff, Gavin Shields, who is married to Siobhan, Daniel’s daughter, said there had been a lot of interest in the gig.

“I have had a lot of phone calls about it and so has Country Comes to Town which is on the same day,” said the Banbridge native.

Thousands reacted online when the Portadown Times announced the gig with the news trending on social media and clocking up viral status, such is the popularity of Daniel O’Donnell.

Gavin is certain his premises in Brownstown Business Park will be spacious enough to accommodate the crowds expected for the free concert. “I just hope the weather keeps good,” he said.

As well as live music from Daniel, there will be lots of family entertainment including bouncy castles, sumo suits and refreshments provided by local companies.

Daniel said: “It’s a long time since I’ve sung in Portadown so I’m looking forward to seeing old friends and new as we gather for the opening of this new business.

“It promises to be a fun day and I’ll be singing some of my favourite songs. Hopefully see you there.”

Mr Shields, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Daniel along to our family fun event and to open our new self storage facility in Portadown.

“We will be raising funds for superb local charities that are focused on helping our local community.

“Everyone is very welcome to come along.”

The family fun event is at StoreStuff, Brownstown Business Centre on the Brownstown Road on Saturday 21st September from 5pm until 7pm and entry is free. All are welcome.

