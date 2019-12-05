Larne mural tribute ‘more emotional’ than Las Vegas big screen debut, says DJ Fergie

Superstar DJ Fergie has found inclusion in a new Larne legends mural more satisfying than the billboards of the USA.

Robert Ferguson, who appears on the artwork in the Factory area of his hometown alongside former world boxing champion Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley and Northern Ireland international footballer Gareth McAuley, revealed his pride at the accolade in an address by his mother Alice at the official unveiling.

DJ Fergie.

The reimaging is part of a Factory Community Forum project supported by International Fund for Ireland’s Peace Improvement Programme.

The message from Fergie stated: “I would loved to have been with you all there today but it just wasn’t possible with my DJ schedule. I can’t tell you how proud it made me feel when I saw my picture on the mural, to be honest I felt even more emotional than I did when I saw my picture up on the big screen at MGM Las Vegas Strip for the first time because this mural means so much more to me.

“I loved where I lived in Larne, The Square was a great place to grow up in with all my wee mates, getting up to all sorts of mischief.

“Its great to see Gareth McAuley on there and of course Dave Boy. Gareth and I both played in the best Moyle PS team there ever was 1988 /89 - we won everything. We also played together in Northern Ireland Schoolboys.

“There has always been a strong sense of community in The Square more so than anywhere else in Larne and growing up there I had a real feeling of belonging, I still do.

“I think the work you are all putting in to make sure it stays that way is amazing. As the kids are making their way up to school I hope they might stop and look and understand the message: that if you find something that you really, really want to do, to achieve, and are prepared to work towards it then your dreams can come true, they did for me.

“In a way I hope that in a few years time that this mural will be painted out and repainted with new images of young men and young women from Larne, from The Square who, supported by the community, have been helped to achieve their dreams.”

