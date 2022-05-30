Last chance to register for the Big Jubilee Lunch

The Big Jubilee Lunch will be the icing on the cake of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Those who join in, whether they plan tea for three or a full blown street party, will access a range of useful resources and are invited to add their plans to represent Northern Ireland on an interactive map, with organisers receiving a special note from Her Majesty to treasure.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to mark history and make memories with the people who live near you, sharing friendships, food and fun, while getting to know each other a little better over the four day bank holiday weekend.

Whether you’re hosting a public event, or a private street party or little garden get-together to celebrate HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, this is your last chance to register your event for free at www.thebigjubileelunch.com and receive an online pack which provides a range of downloadable resources bursting with ideas, inspiration, invitations and even recipes to help get your celebrations started.

The highlight of the pack is a copy of a special letter written by HM The Queen to Big Jubilee Lunch organisers for them to treasure.

Peter Stewart, director at Eden Project Communities, said: “We want people in Northern Ireland to access our free online pack whether they’re having a cup of tea on the doorstep, a party in the street, afternoon tea in the garden or a BBQ in the backyard as The Big Jubilee Lunch is an act of community friendship which anyone can be a part of in celebration of the historic Platinum Jubilee.

“People might use their events to celebrate being able to be together again or to mark the achievements of HM The Queen’s reign. The Big Jubilee Lunch is a perfect way for people to celebrate what matters to their community, while offering communities an opportunity to get to know each other, which often helps build stronger and more resilient communities and develop local support networks which are vitally important in maintaining good mental health.”

The Big Jubilee Lunch is an official part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations from June 2-5 and kicks off the Month of Community, offering a feast of ways to make positive connections and raise money for good causes in your local area.

An idea from the Eden Project, The Big Jubilee Lunch is made possible by the National Lottery and supported by Iceland and the Food Warehouse, PGTips, Nextdoor and Pears Foundation.

For more information on The Big Jubilee Lunch and to access the resources please visit: www.thebigjubileelunch.com.