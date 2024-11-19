Legendary boxer Carl Frampton MBE puts his weight behind new partnership which aims to raise £500,000 in funds to support older people across Northern Ireland

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced a new charity partnership with Age NI, the leading charity for older people in Northern Ireland, with a pledge to raise £500,000 in funds for the charity over the next three years.

Through the new charity partnership, which is being supported by renowned boxer Carl Frampton MBE, Lidl Northern Ireland aims to address challenges facing the older population, promote Age NI’s services and make a meaningful difference to older people across the region.

Following a successful seven-year partnership with NSPCC Northern Ireland, which completed earlier this year and raised a record £1 million for the charity, Lidl Northern Ireland’s new partnership with Age NI aims to target support for older generations, reinforcing its commitment as a leading age-inclusive retailer.

Ivan Ryan, regional managing director of Lidl Northern Ireland said: “We’re proud to join forces with Age NI for the next three years to raise vital funds, build awareness and support Age NI’s goal of creating a more inclusive society. As a growing retailer with significant reach across the region through our network of 42 stores and more than half a million weekly customers, Lidl Northern Ireland is in a unique position to support older people, raise awareness of the issues they face, and make a tangible difference in our local communities.”

Linda Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Age NI said: “Older people across Northern Ireland are facing many challenges - from rising living costs to loneliness, poor access to services and ageist attitudes - and Age NI is here to help. We’re thrilled to partner with Lidl Northern Ireland which is at the heart of so many communities and to tap into those communities and extend our reach and support.

“Having Carl Frampton in our corner to support this new partnership launch provides an extra layer of excitement and relatability to the cause. His genuine connection with older people and enthusiasm for the partnership will help us engage more widely with the public.”

Weighing in on the new partnership announcement, Carl Frampton MBE said: “Teaming up with Lidl Northern Ireland and Age NI is about more than raising awareness – it’s a call to action for the public and organisations to rethink how society values and supports older people. Having previously worked with Age NI, I’m proud to put my weight behind this new charity partnership and to encourage people across Northern Ireland to broaden their perceptions of ageing and celebrate the invaluable contributions that older individuals make to our society.

“I’ve always immensely valued the role my grandparents and parents have played in my life, and the importance of family and multigenerational connections. By backing this launch, I hope to shine a light on the challenges older people face, have a bit of fun along the way and remind everyone how vital older people are to our communities.”

Age NI provides a wide range of services to care for, empower and support older people, including a dedicated freephone advice line which provides information and advice on a range of issues such as benefits, care, housing and health.

For more information, visit lidl-ni.co.uk or follow Lidl Northern Ireland @lidlni.