Lifetime Achievement award for NI football legend Pat Jennings

Goalkeeping legend Pat Jennings OBE has had his illustrious career recognised with a Lifetime Achievement award at the Ulster Tatler awards ceremony in Belfast on Thursday night.

The Newry-born footballer represented Northern Ireland at two World Cups and went on to make a record 119 appearance for his country.

Presenting the award, Ulster Tatler editor Chris Sherry described the former Spurs and Arsenal star as “a marvellous ambassador for Northern Ireland.

He said: “The province has a huge admiration for Pat as a homegrown international success.

“He is one of the most respected international sportsmen to have hailed from Northern Ireland – his successes reflects a truly extraordinary career and the ongoing mark he continues to make in society with his charity work is nothing short of amazing.”

Mr Sherry added: “Most importantly, Pat is also a marvellous ambassador for Northern Ireland and someone who, in every way, represents the essence of what our lifetime achievement award is all about,”

Jennings has won almost every major football honour including the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and European Cup Winners Cup.

He is also patron of The Willow Foundation, NI Meningitis Research Foundation, Newry Hospice, Cardiac Risk in the Young and has worked extensively with the Co-operation Ireland charity.

Last night’s awards, held in association with Insanity Tan, took place in St Anne’s Cathedral. Previous lifetime achievement winners include Dame Mary Peters, Sir James Galway, Phil Coulter and Barry McGuigan.

Other winners on the night included World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, named Sportsperson of the Year, and Ulster and Ireland rugby star Andrew Trimble who was presented with the Bank of Ireland Special Merit Award for his services to the sport.