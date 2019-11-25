Lights on at the newest Starbucks in NI

Safety gates remain at the new Drive-thru Starbucks in Co Armagh but the lights are on and its opening will be very soon.

Sited at Marleborough Retail Park in Craigavon, work is still on going and the huge Starbucks' sign remains wrapped up from the elements.

Starbucks

High-sided security gates are currently blocking the entrance to the Drive-Thru but lights are on inside the building.

It appears they are carrying out the last finishing touches before the opening.

It had been hoped the international coffee chain would have opened in October but the project has been delayed.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley welcomes the opening of Starbucks Drive-thru in Craigavon. The highly-anticipated business is set to open soon at the Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “I am delighted to welcome the opening of the new Starbucks Drive-thru in Craigavon.

"The business has been highly-anticipated with many constituents eager to see it open, and I am pleased to confirm that it will open its doors soon."

Mr Buckley said: "It is a welcome addition in the Craigavon area following a number of other renowned businesses taking up tenancies in the retail hotspot.

"The development will provide further employment opportunities and it will be a great economic boost to Upper Bann. ’’