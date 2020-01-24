Linfield Legends visiting Carrickfergus on Sunday for big charity match

Football fans are in for a treat when a charity game is staged at the Loughshore Arena, Carrickfergus, this Sunday (January 26).

Carrick Rangers Disability FC are hosting Linfield Legends to raise money for SAMHI (Suicide Awareness & Mental Health Initiative) and NI Chest,Heart and Stroke.

The Legends side, according to organiser David McIlwaine, will include names such as Alan Blayney, Stuart King, Kris Lindsay, Michael Gault and Chris Morgan.

Tickets for the game will be available from the ‘Dugout’ tomorrow (Saturday) at the Carrick Rangers game against Warrenpoint at the Taylor’s Avenue venue.

David added: “Anyone who isn’t able to pick one up at the game tomorrow can pay on the gate on Sunday from 1pm. All support would be greatly appreciated.”

Admission: £5 adults and £2 children.