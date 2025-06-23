​Little-known novelist Forrest Reid was hailed the ‘most important man in Belfast’ by fellow writer E M Forster

Forrest Reid (right) with E M Forster, an admirer of his work and friend of 35 years until Reid’s death. Reid was born in Belfast 150 years ago

​​The novelist and critic Forrest Reid was born at 20 Mount Charles, Belfast, on June 24 1875 into an Ulster-Scots and Presbyterian middle-class family and was the youngest of six surviving children.

Robert Reid, his father, had established himself as a successful shipowner in Liverpool but a bid to run the blockade during the American Civil War ended in disaster, obliging him to sell his house, furniture and art, and return to Belfast to take up the less prosperous position as manager of Anderson’s Felt Works. Robert died in 1881, leaving the family in genteel poverty.

Frances Matilda Parr, Forrest’s mother and his father’s second wife, had been born to a Shropshire gentry family – Catherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII was a member of the family – and denied Forrest the love and affection he craved. Emma Holmes, his much-loved nurse, supplied what his mother failed to provide.

From an early age, he felt uncomfortable with the narrow piety of his family’s Presbyterian faith and their middle-class values and grew up to be a life-long sceptic of religion.

He attended the Royal Belfast Academical Institution from 1888 until 1891 when, unable to pursue his education at university owing to financial circumstances, he became an apprentice to the tea trade in Musgrave’s of Belfast.

Finding Musgrave’s ‘a bore and a blind alley’ that ‘offered little chance of success, and no scope at all for such abilities and interests as I possessed’, the tedious but undemanding work allowed him to write his first two novels – ‘The Kingdom of Twilight’ (1904) and ‘The Garden God’ (1905) – during this period. He subsequently disowned both novels. The latter novel risked controversy because of its portrayal of romantic friendship between two boys.

Reid was delighted when Henry James praised ‘The Kingdom of Twilight’, and Reid asked if he could dedicate his next novel to him. The literary giant agreed, but when ‘The Garden God’ was published James was horrified and never spoke to Reid again. (Despite being gay, Reid disliked practising homosexuals and preferred the idea of an idealised Platonic love between two men.)

The death of his mother and a small legacy allowed him to abandon the tea trade and become a student – at the age of 30 – at Christ College, Cambridge, in October 1905.

Cambridge proved to be a disappointing experience (‘a rather blank interlude’), his explanation being ‘partly because I went there too late and took my own world with me’.

Graduating in medieval and modern languages in 1908, he returned to Co Down, initially to live in Newcastle with his friend James Rutherford, the brother of a fellow apprentice in Musgrave’s, and then at various addresses in Belfast where he spent the rest of his life, apart from his almost annual visits to friends in England.

If Reid led a comparatively solitary existence, in his critical study of Yeats he explained ‘great art is essentially lonely … The work that counts is more likely to be conceived in a rectory on the Yorkshire moors, or in a cottage in the Lake Country, than in the self-conscious atmosphere of literary circles’.

E M Forster admired ‘The Bracknels’ (1911) so much that he travelled to Belfast to meet the author. Forster’s visit coincided with Winston Churchill’s famous visit to the city to speak in support of Home Rule in February 1912.

Although Forster told his mother that Reid was ‘a nice and very ugly man’, it was the beginning of a firm friendship and over the next 35 years they visited each other regularly and exchanged many letters. (In 2008 Queen’s University acquired a significant archive of Forster’s unpublished letters to Reid.)

In 1913 Reid met Walter de la Mare for the first time and they too became close friends. Reid published a critical study of de la Mare’s work in 1929.

Reid kept himself busy, publishing more than a dozen novels, three critical studies, two volumes of autobiography, and one volume of translated Greek poetry of which he was a great admirer.

Boyhood and adolescence seen through the understanding eyes of an older man provide the subject matter of most of Reid’s work.

An anonymous reviewer suggested that ‘E M Forster’s heroes are the sort of men Forrest Reid’s boys might have grown into, if Forrest Reid had allowed them to grow up’.

Although his early novels – ‘The Bracknels’ (1911), ‘Following Darkness’ (1912), ‘At the Door of the Gate’ (1915), ‘The Spring Song’ (1916) and ‘Pirates of the Spring’ (1919) were not commercially successful, this does not necessarily mean they were bad novels.

His most admired work came after the publication of the ‘Apostate’ (1926), the first volume of his autobiography, notably ‘Uncle Stephen’ (1931), the first novel in the Tom Barber trilogy that is thought to be the author's masterpiece.

‘Young Tom’ (1944), the final volume in the trilogy, was awarded the James Tait Black Memorial Prize for fiction.

Other novels of this vintage include ‘Brian Wesby’ (1934), ‘The Retreat’ (1936) and ‘Peter Waring’ (1937).

‘Private Road’, his second volume of autobiography appeared in 1940.

Reid died of peritonitis at Warrenpoint on January 4 1947 and is buried in Dundonald cemetery.

Although critically well-regarded and the recipient of an honorary doctorate from QUB in 1933, he never achieved widespread popular recognition.

When Valancourt Books reprinted ‘The Garden God’ in 2007, all of Reid’s books were out of print. Valancourt, a small publishing house in Richmond, Virginia, is now in the process of restoring Reid’s best works to print.

In 1952 Forster travelled to Belfast to attend Reid’s memorial service and unveil a plaque commemorating him at 13 Ormiston Crescent, where Reid had lived since 1924.