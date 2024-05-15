Live

LIVE Balmoral Show 2024: This is what happened today at the biggest agricultural showcase in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th May 2024, 09:09 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 16:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Today, May 15 marks the opening of the 155th Balmoral Show.

And as ever the crowds are here in force.

This a a four day event showcasing agriculture in Northern Ireland.

LIVE BLOG Balmoral Show 2024: Latest videos and pictures from the biggest farming show in Northern Ireland

16:43 BST

16:42 BST

16:41 BST

16:28 BST

VIDEO: Don't miss this racing action from today's Balmoral Show

16:16 BST

First Day of Balmoral Show 2024

16:15 BST

Here we have some fine horsemanship at the Balmoral Show 2024

16:07 BST

16:06 BST

12:46 BST

12:37 BST

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir talks about 'delivering solutions' for farmers at Balmoral Show

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.