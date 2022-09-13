Live Blog: As it happened - the visit to Northern Ireland by King Charles as part of Operation Spring Tide following the death of the Queen
A look at the day’s events as Northern Ireland welcomed the new King and Queen Consort
Royal Visit: King Charles visits Northern Ireland as part of his tour of UK regions
Last updated: Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 10:00
Key Events
- The King and Queen Consort have left Hillsborough for Belfast
- King Charles and the Queen Consort have arrived in Northern Ireland
- The King’s first event will take place at Hillsborough Castle where he will hold a series of private audiences
Sir Keir Starmer has urged protesters to “respect” those mourning the Queen, and not “ruin” their opportunity to say a private “thank you” to the late monarch.
WATCH and LISTEN: Wave of cheers follows royal convoy through Belfast city centre as well-wishers hail King Charles III
Opinion: New monarch displays impeccable dignity and warmth
King Charles III displays impeccable dignity and warmth during first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
Just a few days ago King Charles III movingly concluded his deeply personal and touching first address as monarch by quoting from Shakespeare’s immortal play Hamlet.
WATCH: God Save the King sung for the first time in generations in Belfast’s Saint Anne’s Cathedral as Charles III attends memorial service for the late Queen Elizabeth II
How the excitement mounted among throngs waiting in Hillsborough
VIDEO VOX POP: From loyalist heartland of the Shankill to Australia the public have their say on the Queen, the King, and the monarchy’s future during Belfast visit
VIDEO – Ex-soldier on death of Queen Elizabeth II: ‘For 23 years she was my commander-in-chief’
New king arrives to rapturous crowds
King questions Sir Jeffrey about party’s position on NI Protocol
Royal village packed to warmly welcome King
