LIVE BLOG: Met Office warn severe gales will pound NI - snow expected on higher ground - see what is happening in your area

A gritter and snow plough

The meteorologists say the strong winds will lead to to some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, some bus and train will be services affected, with some journeys taking longer, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

They add that: “Strong southeasterly winds will persist across eastern counties of Northern Ireland through Tuesday afternoon.

“Gusts of 40-50 mph are likely inland with 60-70 mph gusts still possible on northeastern coasts at first, before slowly moderating into the evening.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by blustery showers at times.”

They add that the reason for their update is: “The end time of the warning has been curtailed earlier and focused on low impacts from strong winds across eastern counties, which will become less likely by Tuesday evening.”

The update affects all counties in Northern Ireland.

On the Met Office website it says: “Heavy rain soon spreading to all parts, with some snow for a time on higher ground in the west.

A man sweeps floodwater from a shop in Bantry, County Cork, after Storm Barra hit the UK and Ireland with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow. Picture date: Tuesday December 7, 2021.

“Bright spells and heavy showers following this afternoon. Southeasterly gales, severe along the east coast this morning. Maximum temperature 8 °C.”

For tonight it adds: “Rather cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times. Some drier, clearer conditions developing later tonight, especially in west. Strong north or northeast winds, gales at first. Minimum temperature 4 °C.”

Power cuts have already happened in the Craigavon area leaving families and many home works quite literally in the dark.

Check out power cuts in your area here

Sandbags piled up in the town of Bantry in County Cork which flooded after Storm Barra hit the UK and Ireland with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow. Picture date: Tuesday December 7, 2021.

Meanwhile weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued as Storm Barra sweeps in from the Atlantic.

It comes as the Prime Minister has said homes affected by the power cuts will have supply restored.

On Monday, when some 1,600 households in the North East were still without electricity – 10 days after Storm Arwen, Boris Johnson said he had spoken to the chief executive of Northern Powergrid and had been “assured they would be reconnected tomorrow at the latest”.

Later on Monday evening, the electricity supplier said it had reduced the number of homes and businesses affected to 700.

07/12/21 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA- NORTHERN IRELAND..Storm Barra Batters the North Coast of Northern Ireland on Tuesday, thousands of customers have been left without power and many roads blocked by trees as the storm takes grip- Fallen trees near Ballycastle.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Ice was expected overnight ahead of Storm Barra’s arrival, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning as drivers faced potentially hazardous conditions in western Scotland and north-west England.

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm on Tuesday, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland – with travel disruptions likely.

There are also fears of power cuts and damage to buildings.

Wind gusts of 60-70mph are expected on the western and southern coasts of England and Wales, accompanied by large waves that carry a “small chance” of risk to life by throwing beach material onto sea front, coastal roads and properties, the Met Office said.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has urged people to stay well back from the water’s edge and to dial 999 for the coastguard in any coastal emergency.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings for England’s south coast, as well as 35 flood alerts.

Yellow snow warnings are also in place in northern England and Scotland, with blizzards and snowfall of up to 20cm causing treacherous conditions on roads at higher altitudes, the Met Office said.

In Ireland, schools have been told to keep their doors closed as a rare red warning was given for Cork, Kerry and Clare.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said Storm Barra’s wind gusts and impacts “will be a notch down compared to Arwen”, which led to widespread power cuts on November 26 – some of which have not yet been restored.

There are concerns that gale-force winds on Tuesday could make it more difficult for engineers to reconnect homes, though spokesman Stephen Dixon said winds would “gradually weaken” as they move east and should have petered out by Thursday.

Following a call with the boss of Northern Powergrid, Phil Jones, the Prime Minister tweeted he had “asked for assurances that the energy supply companies were putting in place measures to limit any potential further disruption to households as a result of Storm Barra”.

The energy minister, Greg Hands, said on Monday it was “completely unacceptable” that around 1,600 households were still without power.

Labour has accused the Government of treating people in Scotland and the north of England as “second-class citizens”.

Residents in the affected areas told PA they were losing hope and feeling “fed up and angry” as they faced an 11th night without electricity.

A deadline set last Wednesday to restore power supply to all properties by the end of the week was missed.

Meanwhile Ireland has braced itself for winds of more than 130km, as the island prepares for the impact of Storm Barra.

Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas will remain closed in Ireland on Tuesday, amid warnings that no part of the island will escape from the effects of the major storm.

Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.

Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.

Gardai have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary travel.

Cork, Kerry and Clare have been given a red warning, while an orange-level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.

A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

A UK Met Office yellow warning for Northern Ireland will remain in place from 6am on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

The Irish Coast Guard has urged the public to avoid any activities that could expose them to “unnecessary danger”.

Defence Force troops are on standby, alongside members of Civil Defence.

