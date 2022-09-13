Live Blog on the visit to Northern Ireland by King Charles II as part of Operation Spring Tide following the death of the Queen
The latest updates from Hillsborough and Belfast as Northern Ireland grieves with the new King
Royal Visit: King Charles visits Northern Ireland as part of his tour of UK regions
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 14:45
Key Events
- The King and Queen Consort have left Hillsborough for Belfast
- King Charles and the Queen Consort have arrived in Northern Ireland
- The King’s first event will take place at Hillsborough Castle where he will hold a series of private audiences
The King and Queen Consort have left Hillsborough Castle in Co Down. Crowds who had waited for a glimpse of the royal couple cheered, waved flags and recorded mobile phone footage as the royal couple drove past.The crowds lining the streets outside City Hall in Belfast are 10 deep in places as they wait for the King and the Queen Consort’s cavalcade to pass them. People standing in the sun in the crowd described the atmosphere as “emotional” and “full of excitement”.
King Charles has thanked the people of Northern Ireland for their condolences following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.
Crowds at Hillsborough Castle cheered and shouted ‘God save the King’ as the new King and Queen Consort took time to speak to well-wishers.
Queen Elizabeth II death: 15 images of crowds in Hillsborough
Flag-waving Hillsborough crowds break into ‘God Save the King’
The King and Queen Consort were greeted by flag-waving and cheering supporters on their arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
Here is the order of service in full for the Cathedral Church of St Anne service of reflection in Belfast on Tuesday
Here is the order of service in full for the Cathedral Church of St Anne service of reflection in Belfast on Tuesday:
King Charles III will have a role in “promoting reconciliation” in Northern Ireland and beyond, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said today.
The King and Queen Consort were greeted by flag-waving and cheering supporters on their arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland. A corgi in the crowd snuggled up to Charles when its owner held it up during the walkabout by the royal couple. They also received a 21-gun salute as they entered the grounds.Crowds at Hillsborough Castle cheered and shouted ‘God save the King’ as the new King and Queen Consort took time to speak to well-wishers. A round of applause broke out as they inspected floral tributes to the late Queen before entering the grounds of the castle.
Crowds have already gathered to greet King Charles III on his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.
King Charles III and his Queen Consort have arrived in Belfast – the next leg of their tour of the home nations – where they will receive a message of condolence from the people of Northern Ireland.
King Charles III and his Queen Consort have arrived in Belfast – the next leg of their tour of the home nations – where they will receive a message of condolence from the people of Northern Ireland.