Live Blog: The ceremonial procession to transport the Queen from Buckingham Palace to lie in state until morning of her funeral on September 19 is underway
A look at the day’s events as Northern Ireland welcomed the new King and Queen Consort
Queen Elizabeth: Thousands prepare to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall in queue with capacity to reach 10miles
Last updated: Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, 15:38
- The King and Queen Consort have left Hillsborough for Belfast
- King Charles and the Queen Consort have arrived in Northern Ireland
- The King’s first event will take place at Hillsborough Castle where he will hold a series of private audiences
Thousands of people have taken their spots in the queue for the Queen's lying in state as the public prepares to pay its last respects.
The Queen has left Buckingham Palace for the final time, with the King and the royal family walking behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state
The Queen has left Buckingham Palace for the final time, with the King and the royal family walking behind her coffin in solemn procession to the lying in state.
Imperial state crown and Balmoral and Windsor flowers placed on Queen’s coffin
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for last time before lying in state in Westminster Hall
The BBC is launching a dedicated livestream of the Queen lying in state.
The service will be available globally on the BBC News website for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to travel to London or are physically unable to queue.
It will also be available in the UK on the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and the red button.
The livestream will be available from 5pm on Wednesday, when the doors of Westminster Hall are expected to open to the public.
The broadcaster said: “For those who are unable to attend, the dedicated livestream will be an option to enable people to join the vigil virtually, and pay their respects from wherever they are.”
Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster ahead of her funeral on Monday.
The Government has issued guidance about what can be carried into the hall, bathroom facilities for those in the queue, and the risk of having to wait through the night.
Lying in state will continue until 6.30am on Monday, after which the coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.
Heathrow Airport flights have been cancelled so they do not disturb the Queen's coffin procession on Wednesday.
Sir Keir Starmer has urged protesters to “respect” those mourning the Queen, and not “ruin” their opportunity to say a private “thank you” to the late monarch.
Shortly after noon, scores of police officers and security guards were milling around Belfast city centre, which was somewhat busier than might be expected for a Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH and LISTEN: Wave of cheers follows royal convoy through Belfast city centre as well-wishers hail King Charles III
Opinion: New monarch displays impeccable dignity and warmth
King Charles III displays impeccable dignity and warmth during first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch
Just a few days ago King Charles III movingly concluded his deeply personal and touching first address as monarch by quoting from Shakespeare’s immortal play Hamlet.