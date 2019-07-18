LIVE BLOG - The Open - DAY TWO:- Ireland's Shane Lowry leads | Rain arrives at Royal Portrush | Rory McIlroy tees off second round Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Rory McIlroy has teed off his second round of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Please refresh for latest news and updates. Darren Clarke. (Photo: Pacemaker) Helpful Ulster-Scots guide released for visitors to Open