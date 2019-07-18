LIVE BLOG - The Open - DAY TWO: There's thunderstorm heading in the direction of Royal Portrush - Met Office issue weather warning for Northern Ireland | J.B. Holmes leads the pack on -8

Day two of the 148th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Portrush.

Tiger Woods pictured on Friday morning at the Dunluce links at Royal Portrush Golf Club during round two of the 148th Open Championship. (Photo: Pacemaker)

