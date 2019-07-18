LIVE BLOG - The Open - DAY TWO: There's thunderstorm heading in the direction of Royal Portrush - Met Office issue weather warning for Northern Ireland | J.B. Holmes leads the pack on -8 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Day two of the 148th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Portrush. Please refresh for latest news and updates. Tiger Woods pictured on Friday morning at the Dunluce links at Royal Portrush Golf Club during round two of the 148th Open Championship. (Photo: Pacemaker) Devastated nine-year-old loses priceless Open flag signed by world’s top golfers at Portrush