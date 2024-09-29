Robbie Fleming

A council block on a Co Antrim Liverpool fan’s memorial bench being moved to a Lisburn cemetary has been lifted after an online petition garnered more than 1,100 signatures.

Robbie Fleming’s death in 2018 sparked an outpouring of support for his family with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard getting in touch with his distraught son Jack and inviting the family to Anfield.

A memorial bench was installed at Roselawn Cemetery following the 26-year-old Lisburn man’s cremation. But despite his family’s pleas to have the bench moved to Blaris Cemetery in Lisburn where members of his family are buried, the request was refused by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

But at the Council’s recent environment committee meeting on earlier this month, new rules were signed off meaning the bench can be relocated. Robbie’s mother and councillors who campaigned on behalf of the family welcomed the relaxation of the regulations.

Following the committee’s approval of new memorial benches, Alison Fleming posted on Facebook: “Don’t even know where to start! Except with, I want to thank everyone who helped us and supported us with the petition to get my son’s bench moved! A special thanks goes to (Councillor) Gary Hynds for all his help and keeping us updated!

“I’m so happy to say with the tears flooding down my cheeks our boy’s bench has tonight been passed at council meeting to be moved to the plot in Blaris beside my dad and sister’s grave, thank you so much to each and everyone of you, honestly I wish you knew just how much this means to us and our family!! YNWA.”

Robbie Fleming died suddenly at home in Lisburn on June 5, 2018. When an article on the death appeared in the Liverpool Echo, former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard made contact with the Fleming family and invited them over to Anfield.

Former managers, Kenny Dalglish and Roy Evans as well as current player Trent Alexander-Arnold also paid tribute to Robbie at the time with video messages sent to his family.

A family petition was later set up titled ‘Relocate Robbie Fleming memorial bench from the people of Lisburn & Steven Gerrard to home town cemetery’, and has received over 1,100 signatures.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Independent Councillor Gary Hynds said: “Previously, there were no new benches allowed at the cemeteries. The Fleming family had contacted the council to move Robbie’s bench from Roselawn to Lisburn, but were told ‘no’.

“I then approached the council to get this changed with the family generating a petition. Robbie was well known in the Lisburn area and passed away in tragic circumstances. This will come as a great relief to the Fleming family.”

In chambers, Councillor Hynds added: “I would like to thank the directors and the chairperson for their recent engagement with me over recent months on this matter with the issue that is now included in the new regulations, in terms of benches. A resident came to me wanting to install a bench there.

“Things like this are obviously very important to residents, especially the circumstances of that particular resident. She loved her son and he was very well thought of in Lisburn and this will mean an awful lot to her and to people in general who need to do things like that.”

Any new bench at the cemetery will be placed on a plinth with the family of the deceased responsible for its upkeep.

Alliance Alderman, Aaron McIntrye said: “I would also like to support this, having gone to school with the individual who has been referenced by CouncillorHynds. On the new regulations for memorial benches, how many plinths do we have currently in the cemeteries?

“I would ask that the council look to extend the plinths in any new areas of the cemetery based on demand. If we had some more sites we could use, that would be very beneficial.”

A council officer responded: “We have 37 existing plinths. Nine of those have a bench in disrepair, so they will likely be removed if they are not kept up to standard by the people who purchased them. And we have 28 empty plinths at the minute. That is currently what we have on offer.