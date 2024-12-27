​Local businesses are showing ‘resilience’ as early figures suggest slump in Boxing Day shopping footfall

A shopper on Oxford Street, London, during the Boxing Day sales

Northern Ireland’s traders have shown resilience during difficult economic conditions, according to local politicians – as early figures showed a decrease in footfall nationally during the Boxing Day sales.

​The slump in Boxing Day shopper footfall could be influenced by the cost-of-living crisis, an analyst has said. Boxing Day footfall was down 9.4% across all UK retail destinations by 12pm in comparison with last year, MRI Software’s OnLocation Footfall Index found.

This came after Barclays forecast that shoppers would spend £236 each on average in the Boxing Day sales this year, but that the majority of purchases would be made online.

Footfall had fallen by 10.2% on UK high streets, 6.8% at retail parks and 10.1% in shopping centres by 12pm on Boxing Day compared with 2023, MRI found.

Last year by 12pm, footfall across all destinations was up 2.8% compared with 2022. This year marks the first drop in Boxing Day retail footfall recorded by MRI Software since before the pandemic.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart MP said she had spent the Christmas period engaging with many of “our incredible local businesses”.

“While there’s no denying that the recent Labour Budget has created real fear and apprehension for the future, our local traders have once again shown resilience and determination to showcase their products and serve our communities.

“This year again, I’ve made a conscious effort to shop local, and I want to commend the tremendous efforts of businesses right across Upper Bann. From independent retailers to our local markets, the dedication to providing quality and service is second to none,” she said.

The DUP MP also praised the work of Northern Ireland’s farmers and the food industry – and encouraged larger retailers to “source more locally-produced goods, paying suppliers a fair price”.

Mrs Lockhart added that while the focus for shoppers on Boxing Day shifts to online purchases, people should continue to keep supporting high street businesses, saying they “are the backbone of our towns and villages, and their success directly impacts the vitality of our community”.

Ulster Unionist economy spokesperson Diana Armstrong said Northern Irish businesses remain resilient despite the challenges.

“Ongoing challenges such as the continued trend to online shopping and fluctuating prices pose significant risks to our local businesses but resilience and adaptability shines through,” she said.

“It's heartening to see that for many shoppers supporting local on our high streets is still the way to go, particularly in Enniskillen, which continues to thrive thanks to their unique offerings and exceptional customer service.

“Enniskillen's high street has been a beacon of festive cheer, with independent retailers providing personalised service that has drawn shoppers from near and far.

“The town's unique blend of boutique shops and specialty stores has offered a shopping experience that online platforms simply cannot replicate.”