Local child dies in Spain swimming pool tragedy

A swimming pool

According to North-West Death Notices, Grace Anne Sweeney of Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy County Donegal and Waterfoot, Co. Antrim died in recent days.

The death notice adds that she is the 'beloved daughter of Geraldine, loving sister of Cara and brother Patrick, much loved by Geraldine’s partner Damien, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends'.

It adds that she is 'pre-deceased by her dear father John'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Her remains are reposing at her home in Knocknafaugher,' adds the death notice.

'Wake private to family and close friends only, please.'

Her funeral Mass will be held in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday, 30th June at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church

Anyone planning on attending her funeral is asked to wear "bright colours which Grace loved".

It ends with: "Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough."

A report from Ireland Live says the 6-year-old had been staying in on the Spanish island of Majorca in the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca when she drowned in the swimming pool.

Acording to reports this is the second tragedy to strike the family as in 2005 John Sweeneey, who was from Donegal but had been living in Co Antrim, died in a construction site accident in Cornwall.

A native of Dunfanaghy, where his family now lives, Mr Sweeney (45) was living in Glenariffe with his wife Geraldine and two-year-old daughter Cara but travelling to Cornwall for work.

He was fatally injured when a dumper truck he was driving overturned.