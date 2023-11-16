Local woman accidentally orders cocktail costing £1,890 from London hotel - thinking it was lesser sum of £18.90

A local woman had admitted accidentally ordering a £1,890 cocktail in five-star London hotel – thinking it was the much lesser sum of £18.90

In a post on TikTok Lynsey Bennett from Belfast said she had been staying in London with her husband over the New Year and had ordered the drink at the hotel bar.

In a viral TikTok she said: “I ordered a cocktail which was called 1890 so the young chap brought out a bottle of Cristal, gave me this huge book to sign and there we were thinking we were the bee's knees."

In the message Lynsey said the cocktail had included a 30-year-old whisky and gold leaf.

And when they were presented with a bill of £2,000 her husband was “furious” and left the bar for her to deal with it.

“I said to the young guy behind the bar, I’m so sorry I had no idea this was £1,890,” Lynsey says.

"It was set out on the menu where it said £18 gap 90 so I presumed it was £18.90,” she explained.

“Looking back at the menu I saw the rest of the drinks were £19.50 so it was definitely my mistake.”

Screen shot from viral video

She said when she returned to the bar and asked about the barman the manager joked he had “sacked him".

"After that, we actually sat with the manager and enjoyed drinks with him and his family and it turned out to be a really great new year," she said.

"But I will forever check the price of cocktails from now on."

So far Lynsey’s TikTok video has been viewed over 1.6 million times and thousands of people have commented, with one person asking: “What on earth could they put in it to justify that price?”