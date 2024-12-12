Long-serving football coach Jim McDowell remembered as 'Godly man and a mentor to many' at his funeral

A well-known football coach has been remembered as a "Godly man" and a "mentor" to hundreds of youngsters.

The funeral service for Jim McDowell, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2022 for his services to the Banbridge community, took place in the town's Free Presbyterian Church today.

He had died at home unexpectedly on Sunday, aged 82, having fallen ill on Friday.

One of those speaking at his funeral was former Irish League player Paul Evans, who described himself as merely "one of the hundreds of young footballers from across the Banbridge district whom Jim coached from the early 1970s to the late 90s" at the town's youth club.

Jim McDowell picking up his BEM at Hillsborough Castle; he has now died, aged 82

"Everything Jim did for us was positive," said the former Glenavon and Ballymena player.

"It was only in later years that we really understood and appreciated what Jim was doing: keeping us off the streets, making new friends, working hard to make the team, being punctual, having manners, helping your team-mates, and getting us to bond and build friendships for life.

"Jim instilled values of perseverance, integrity, hard work and respect into every single one of us."

He said at one time Mr McDowell was coaching five junior teams on his own, meaning "sorting fixtures, training booking pitches, picking teams", and he also arranged many trips to the UK mainland - providing "just amazing times".

Mr Evans listed off words associated with Mr McDowell, including "caring, thoughtful, positive, teacher, winner".

"I can't thank you enough for everything. You really were something special, one of the most important people Banbridge has ever seen - a mentor, a friend, a life coach…

"There's so many of us around this town that owe you so much."

The minister, David Smith, told the congregation: "Jim was a delight to know, a great encouragement.

"He was a Godly man, and I thank God for knowing him.

"Jim was a family man, raised in a home of seven children - two of which are still alive. He married in 1968 Hazel. They shared well over 50 years now together in a loving home."

Rev Smith said Mr McDowell was "very unassuming", and had been surprised to be awarded a BEM.

Rev Smith added: "You didn't know him too long before you realised that he'd a great delight in the Lord Jesus Christ and hearing the Scriptures explained.