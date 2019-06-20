Lurgan College pupil in final of composer competition

Lurgan College pupil Patrick Lappin has reached the finals of the ORA Singers, Composer Competition and will have his choral work performed this July.

The 17-year-old Dollingstown boy, who is a grandson of former Headmaster, Mr W. D. Johnston and piano pupil of Orly Watson, reached the final 10 of the Youth Finalists and will have his choral work performed by members of the award-winning vocal ensemble, ORA Singers at King’s College Chapel, London.

The group has a primary aim of 100 new commissions by 100 contemporary composers within the next 10 years, seeking out the world’s most talented composers to write 21st century “Reflections” on early masterpieces.

For Patrick, the competition has involved an intensive course of mentoring, specialist lessons and support from British based composer Owain Park. A winner will be selected by a panel of professionals including Stephen Fry (chair).