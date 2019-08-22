Malcolm McKeown funeral details announced

Funeral details for murder victim Malcolm McKeown have been announced.

Mr McKeown was shot dead in Waringstown on Monday night.

His funeral will take place on Saturday from his sister Gillian’s home, 188 Parkmore, Craigavon at 12.30pm for a Service in Emmanuel Church Lurgan at 1.30pm followed by interment in Kernan Cemetery (Arriving approx 3.00pm).

He is survived by his daughter Kirsty (& her partner William), sons Wayne and Malcolm. He was the loving brother of Debra, Geoffrey, Clifford, Trevor, Rocky & Pamela and devoted grandad of Casey & Riley Cardwell and Lexi-Rose McKeown.

Donations if desired may be made for Connect Church and Emmanuel Church C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH (Cheques made payable to Ronnie Russell Donations A/c Please.).

House strictly private until 5.00pm Friday evening please.