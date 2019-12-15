Man 'could not be resuscitated' after multi-agency response 'close to the river's edge' - rescue teams send their condolences

A heartbreaking post has been issued this evening after a man could not be resusitated from a river fall.

In a post Foyle Search and Rescue said they attended a call out at 11.25pm on Saturday after "FSR Duty Teams were alerted by the PSNI to a person observed close to the rivers edge".

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland and FSR Duty Mobile Unit responded along with Boat crew to the location. "While responding Duty Teams were informed that the person had been observed entering the water.

"Pagers were activated and members of our Emergency Response Team backed up our duty crews.

"FSR Boat crew arrived on scene, searched and located a male.

"They removed him to the boat where CPR was immediately commenced."

After an intense effort from medical crew "the patient could not be resuscitated".

"All volunteers & staff at Foyle Search & Rescue offer our sincere condolences to the Family involved. May his soul rest in peace."