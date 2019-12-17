Man dies after serious two vehicle collision - roads remain closed - PSNI appealing for dash-cam footage

A man has died following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision at the Ballyutoag Road area of Crumlin at around 7am today.

PSNI Inspector Marty Mullan said: “The Belfast Road, Nutts Corner remains closed at its junctions with the Carnaghliss Road and the Seven Mile Straight.

"The Carn Road is also closed with its junctions at the Seven Mile Straight and Ballyhill Road.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident and may have dash-cam footage available contact police on 101, quoting reference number 170 17/12/19.”