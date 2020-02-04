Man found seriously injured on roadside - appeal to find out why he was so critically injured

Police have appealed for information after a man was found with serious injuries on a roadside.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found in a layby on the Foreglen Road, Claudy at 5.15pm on Monday and taken to hospital where he remains critically ill.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said officers are investigating how he came by his injuries.

A man, aged in his 30s, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remained in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

DI McKenna said police believe the incident may be linked with the report of a white Ford Transit van stolen from an address on Foreglen Road shortly before the injured man was found.

"When we received the report for the concern for safety of the male, the Foreglen Road would have been busy, and I would appeal to drivers with dash cams to check their footage to see if they captured what occurred, or if they captured the white van being driven on the road," he said.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 1458 of 03/02/20 and tell us what you know."