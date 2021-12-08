Man in 20s dies after collision involving cement lorry

The driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a man aged in his 20’s, died as a result of the collision involving a red Scania cement lorry, at around 3.25pm.

Meanwhile the driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene, but has now re-opened.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1269 07/12/21.

