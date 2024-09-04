Manager of Belfast's new Grand Central Station is former IFA Windsor Park stadium director Louise Doyle
Louise Doyle was the stadium director until 2018, during which time the whole venue was completely revamped.
And between 2018 and joining Translink in 2021, she was in charge of the International Conference Centre at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall (popularly known as the Box on the Docks).
The vast new station opens in Belfast on Sunday (more details here).
How does the Grand Central role compare with the Windsor Park one?
“It’s still the same skill-set,” she told the News Letter.
"This is more complex, because you’ve moving vehicles coming in and out of the station.
"I loved the role at Windsor. I keep joking with them at Windsor that the pitch is ‘my pitch’, and still love the stadium team.
"But I just love opening new buildings and this was such an amazing opportunity to move on and open this building as well.”
Also present at yesterday’s preview of the new station was John Glass, Translink’s director of infrastructure and projects (meaning he is responsible for both Grand Central Station’s building work but also the huge new revamp of Yorkgate station in north Belfast).
"We’d started on this project, and then we had Covid, and you had all the unknown supply chain issues of materials due to the Ukraine war,” he said.
"Those have been the biggest challenges. Five years ago, we said we’d open in autumn 2024, and we are opening in autumn 2024. So it’s been a success.
"In Covid, we saw large price increases in materials and labour. Then with the Ukraine war there was the shortage of important materials like steel, and again we saw price increases.
"But we’ve still delivered on time.”
So Vladimir Putin is at least partly responsible for the Belfast hub’s cost over-runs?
"I don’t want him to hear me saying that, but yes,” he replied.
The station was originally budgeted to cost £300m in 2022, but has run between 10 and 15% over-budget.