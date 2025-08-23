Thousands of people from across the island took part in a 'Christian worship-style' parade through the streets of Belfast today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was organised by Pastor John Ahern under the banner of the international 'March for Jesus' movement.

It is understood participants had come from as far away as Kerry, Galway and Dublin, with one woman reportedly travelling from New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade started in Ormeau Park at 2pm and made its way through the city to a huge stage in front of Belfast City Hall where platform proceedings took place for over an hour.

Thousands of people took part in a 'March for Jesus' through Belfast City Centre today, 23 Augut 2025. Photo: PEYE

Pastor Ahern, from All Nations Church in Dublin, said he wished to bring Christians from north and south together.

"It was wonderful and so beautiful to see," he told the News Letter. "There are so many people from so many backgrounds and people from North and South just coming together to honour Jesus Christ.”

"And what a location right here by City Hall. I am really privileged for us to gather here and I am very grateful to God".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also organising a sister parade in Dublin next Saturday.

Many of those taking part in the March for Jesus were in their teens and twenties. Photo: PEYE

The pastor cancelled the first attempt to organise the Belfast parade in June at short notice for safety reasons, causing significant upset across the church communities.

Having organised a March for Jesus of some 12,000 people in Dublin in October, he did not realise how much more stringent the statutory requirements would be in Belfast for a similar event.

But this time everything went to plan.

At one point Pastor John Ashe from Journey Church in Antrim led the thousands of worshippers to turn around and raise their hands towards Stormont and pray for the country's politicians, saying that they did a very difficult job and were subject to too much criticism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade finished with an hour of worship in front of Belfast City Hall. Photo: Peye

Although organisers had notified the parades commission of an expected 10,000 participants, one source estimated that those attending numbered around 7-8000.

They suggested that some arguing over the theology of the event on social media, plus families taking the day to do back-to-school shopping might explain numbers being slightly less than expected.

Critics had accused the parade of being ecumenical, however Pastor Ahern said that while all Catholics were very welcome to take part, it had not been organised in partnership with the Catholic church.

Police closed the entire area around City Hall off from traffic to facilitate the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pastor John Ahern, the lead organiser of the event, seen here speaking at the rally. Photo: PEYE

The audience was clearly enthusiastic with a large and ethnically diverse worship band leading the people to loud upbeat modern worship music, the crowd often raising hands in the air in time to the music.

There were plenty of teens and twenty somethings, young families with prams, as well as senior citizens, although the largest segment of people was probably middle aged.

Those taking part in the parade were racially diverse, with plenty of white, Asian and African heritage people all passionately worshipping together.

The scene was in stark contrast to exactly the same location just over a year ago where dozens of police in riot gear used Land Rovers to separate pro and anti-immigration protestors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen speakers took to the stage today, one after the other, for a strict two minute window each, to preach, pray and testify about their faith.

At one point Fiona Bishop led the crowd in praying for parents whose children are struggling with addiction and self harm.

The March for Jesus parade through Belfast today finished with an hour of worship and prayer in front of Belfast City Hall today.

Pastor Brian Madden led prayer for those struggling with homelessness and addiction while Pastor Kevin Sandbrook prayed for peace in the Middle East.

Social media Influencer Ged Armstrong from North Belfast, who is in his twenties, also gave a passionate two minute address about how coming to faith had turned his life around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the ambience of the event might be described as pentecostal or charasmatic, Church of Ireland Bishop Alan McClay and former Methodist President Jim Rea also took their turn to speak from the platform, reading scripture and praying for revival and peace.

The parade was approved by the Parades Commission with no conditions or protests notified. Belfast City councillors also discussed the event and gave approval for it to use the space of front of City Hall.

Retail and hospitality leaders offered no reservations about the impact of the parade and police have not reported any trouble.