Mark Simpson tribute: ​Ken Reid loved newspapers but when he moved to UTV he became the best in broadcasting

The then UTV political correspondent Ken Reid relaxes at Stormont, where he always got the journalistic scoops. Pic Bernie Brown

This is the BBC reporter Mark Simpson’s tribute to the former UTV political editor Ken Reid, delivered at his service of thanksgiving at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Ballymena on Thursday:

​It’s not often you hear the words ‘Stormont’ and ‘love’ in the same sentence. But the Stormont press pack loved Ken Reid.

And it was a cross-community love …

UTV and BBC.

Mark Simpson, who gave the tribute at the Service of Thanksgiving for UTV political editor Ken Reid, with the former North Down MP Lady (Sylvia) Hermon and the sports commentator Jim Neilly at St Patrick’s parish Church, Ballymena. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

And he was also loved by RTE, Sky, Downtown Radio and all of the other broadcasters and newspaper journalists over the years. And we saw in the chamber at Stormont and Westminster this week, just how much he was respected by political parties on all sides.

There was harmony. And in politics here, we know how rare that is. Indeed, if that keeps happening at Stormont we’ll all be out of job.

This church is packed today with journalists, politicians and press officers because we all treasure the time we spent with Ken Reid. So the main thing I want to say today is thank you.

Thank you to Ken’s family for sharing him with us over the years.

Ken Reid's son Gareth (right) greets mourners at the funeral of his father, at St Patricks Church in Ballymena, Co Antrim. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

We all got to know over many long days and nights at Stormont that Ken was a family man first and foremost – you were his pride and joy, and he would not have been able to do his job so well without you.

When I last saw Ken in hospital, two Fridays ago, I brought him two newspapers – a News Letter and an Irish Times. Ken said ‘thank you’ and then immediately showed me two pieces of paper … two beautiful drawings from his grandchildren, Hugo and Summer.

As Tracey Magee said on UTV Live last week: “Ken travelled all over the world with his job … but he was never happier than when he was going home to his wife Liz.”

For Tracey, Vicki Hawthorne, Paul Clarke, Rose Neill, Chris Hagan and the entire UTV team it must have been incredibly difficult to report the news last week. But you did it brilliantly, as always.

Ken Reid's widow Liz (centre) and daughters Sophie (left) and Sarah leave church after the service

Over the past 30 years, UTV’s evening news programme UTV Live has consistently had more viewers every week night than BBC Newsline. I know that because Ken kept telling me!

And just in case I forgot, when I was interviewing Mike Nesbitt on the radio last week about Ken, he reminded me too. Thanks, Mike.

During 27 years at UTV, Ken had to explain the complicated, tangled world of Stormont politics, on live television, in front of that big audience … but he made it look easy. As the former Sunday World northern editor Jim McDowell put it: “They say some people are natural journalists, Ken was super-natural. Indeed, at UTV, he didn’t report the news, he was the news.

“ITV may have had their News at Ten … But we had our News at Ken.”

It was of course at a Sunday newspaper that Ken got his big break, becoming sports editor of the Sunday News in the early 1980s (then sister paper of the News Letter).

Even though he supported Everton, he actually knew a lot about sport … and the truth is he would have made it as a first-class sports journalist if he hadn’t been hijacked by politics. However, I am not sure I would have trusted him to write objectively about a rugby match involving Ballymena, or a football match involving Cliftonville.

As many people here in Ballymena and beyond will know, the newsagent Eugene Diamond posts pictures of the front pages of all the newspapers every morning on social media. Ken was very grateful when his friend Eugene starting doing this. But he told Eugene he needed to do more – he needed to tweet the back pages as well as the front pages! And that’s now what happens.

Ken loved newspapers. From the News Letter where he started, to the Sunday News, 10 years at those two titles, to the Cork Examiner where he spent seven happy years.

He quickly became trusted by the owner Ted Crosbie … so much so, that at one stage Ken was asked to write the editorials five days a week. As someone who didn’t come from Cork, this was a big honour.

Ken asked Ted if there were any do’s and don’ts, anything he was not allowed to call for. Ted told him – “call for anything you want … the only rule is that you’ve got to criticise Dublin four times a week”.

When Ken left Cork and joined UTV in 1994, Albert Reynolds was taioseach, Bill Clinton was in the White House and John Major was prime minister. Ken being Ken, it wasn’t long before he had interviewed them all.

And so it went on … Ken interviewed all the key players in London, Dublin, Washington and Belfast for almost three decades. In total, he interviewed seven UK prime ministers.

His biggest scoop was news that Ian Paisley was retiring. But there were many, many others. So much so, all of the other journalists at Stormont had to watch Ken very carefully … to use the sporting jargon – we had to man-mark Ken – in fact I never went on air at half six without seeing what he had reported at six.

Indeed, in the late 1990s, I bought this battery-powered portable TV which meant that even if I was in a car park at Castle Buildings, I could see UTV Live at Six. The worst moments were when I turned on the wee TV at six and saw that Ken was in London or Dublin with a breaking story, and I knew I was in the wrong place!

Ken was outstanding in his field – in fact, he was literally standing in a field for a week when the Stormont talks moved to Weston Park in Staffordshire. The NIO didn’t want the media there and we had to pay a local farmer to broadcast from a nearby field.

All the journalists were furious – Ken calmed everyone down. “It’s not all about us,” he said. “We’ll still get the story.”

George Mitchell was the peacemaker inside the talks, Ken Reid was the peacemaker outside.

But although journalists are always in competition, Ken took the time to build deep friendships at Stormont. His bond with the late, great Stephen Grimason was legendary – so much so that Queen’s University honoured them together at the beginning of this year.

I first met Ken in 1990 but there are some people here who remember Ken from his very early days in journalism … like Deric Henderson, Gareth Gordon and Brian Rowan. They’ll not thank me for ageing them today! But one thing they will tell you is that Ken never changed over the years, even when he became a household name through his work at UTV.

And I know that his colleagues at UTV – past and present – loved working with him. Jane Loughrey said last week: “Ken was just a lovely, lovely man, brilliant at his job and completely devoted to his family.”

Indeed he was. And I know, most of all, this must be an incredibly difficult time for his family. Ken Reid was such a public figure. Every time you turned on the radio in the past week, you probably heard people talking about “our Ken” but Liz, Gareth, Sarah, Sophie, Summer and Hugo – we know he was “your Ken”.

Finally, I want to end with a confession … during many long hours at Stormont, Ken and I spent more time talking about football rather than politics. Ken being Ken, talked a lot about his beloved Everton.

And every time I see their score, I will still always think of Ken.

I checked the league table this morning – Everton are currently 15th in the Premier League. But one thing is for sure, when it comes to journalism … Ken Reid will always be remembered as being right at the top of the league.