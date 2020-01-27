Massive encouragement offered to broadcaster Stephen Nolan as he reveals weight gain - 'I feel like an absolute failure with my weight'

Stephen Nolan
Stephen Nolan
Share this article

Encouragement has been offered to top broadcaster Stephen Nolan online after he revealed his devastating weight gain.

The award-winning radio and television broadcaster has detailed his weight struggles for many years.

Last night he Tweeted: "This time last year I was 23stone.

"By 1 July - I was 14st 3.

"Today I’m 19st 9.

"I feel like an absolute failure with my weight. Forced myself into gym again.

Stephen Nolan

Stephen Nolan

"Devastated but I’m trying again .

"One day I’ll crack this. Weigh in every Tuesday."

In response followers offered encouragement. One said: "You are not a failure. Success doesn't define you, i'ts how you respond to setbacks. You did it once and you can do it again", another said "Mr nolan I had weight problems all my life. Watching you last year do your thing. Made me get back on it this year.
Always uphill battle to keep weight off".