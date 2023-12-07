May Dunlop: Supporters stand in rain for funeral of mother of road racing legends Joey and Robert Dunlop
Garryduff Presbyterian Church, outside Ballymoney, was not large enough to hold all those who wished to pay their respects to Mrs Dunlop, who was a long standing supporter of her family's racing exploits.
Former Moderator Rev John Kirkpatrick, who knows the family well, said the service, led by Rev Campbell Mulvenny, conveyed "a sense of joy in the service that reflected her personal faith and conviction".
Mrs Dunlop died at her Ballymoney home on 4 December. A family notice said she was the "beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Helen, Linda, Jim, Virginia, Margaret and the late Joey, Robert and Shirley and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother".
Rev Kirkpatrick, who is also chaplain for the Ulster Centre of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland said of the funeral: "One of the first things that really struck me when I saw the order of service was that the opening hymn was the same as at her son Joey's funeral.
"It was an old version of the 23rd Psalm called ‘I have a Shepherd’, which is very rare. I had never heard it before until Joey's funeral."
He added: "The church was filled and there were people left standing outside which was really saying something considering it was such wet and windy, horrendous weather.
Rev Kirkpatrick knew Mrs Dunlop personally, having been her minister at the church from 1987 to 1993.
Two of her grandchildren, Zoe and Adam, gave a shared tribute.
"It was thoughtful and endearing and very respectful and appropriate. They spoke about her life and where she grew up, painting a picture of a very ordinary, humble life.
"We heard that she voraciously consumed Polo Mints to keep her nerves during the races. It conveyed very well the joys and anxieties of a mother who has sons and grandsons in racing.
"But the one overall impression was a sense of joy in the service that reflected her personal faith and conviction.”
He added: "There was a sense of a long life and yet, bringing people together - both family and a big representation from the racing family as well."