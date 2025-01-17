Mervyn Pauley: From nearly being an Ulster rugby star to living under death threat - son recalls the life and times of veteran Belfast news man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A son of renowned former News Letter political editor Mervyn Pauley has recounted details of his life and career following his death, ranging from his near-brush with rugby stardom to the threats he faced from republicans and loyalists.

He had been taken ill shortly before Christmas, and died shortly after noon on Wednesday afternoon in the Royal Victoria Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He would have been 89 on February 1.

He grew up at the bottom of the Cavehill Road in north Belfast, opposite the Waterworks, and "never strayed far from where he was raised"; at the time of his death, he had been living in the Cliftonville Road area, not far away.

Mervyn Pauley outside Stormont

"In all honesty, he wanted to be a rugby player," said his son Michael.

"He played for the Belfast Royal Academy first XV, and he was actually picked to play for Ulster.

"Before his first game he broke his ankle, and was told by doctors at the time he shouldn't play rugby ever again because he'd end up crippled.

"He didn't like that at all. He was quite an avid rugby fan. The only time you ever saw my dad getting agitated was when he was watching Ulster play rugby."

Mr Pauley in later life

Michael believes he initially started off at the Northern Whig as a sports reporter, before moving to the Belfast Telegraph, and then taking up a post in the News Letter during the early 1960s. "Sports were his love and joy," said Michael.

"He always said to me: 'I have no idea how I ended up in politics.'"

Mervyn had married his wife Marie, who hailed from his north Belfast neighbourhood, in 1959.

Mervyn said: "He liked hunting down a good story.

"He always had piles and piles of notebooks around him - none of which I could ever read, because he used shorthand.

"I was always fascinated by looking at the books, because I couldn't understand a word.

"He was a meticulous note-taker. He was the type of man who, if you asked him a question about something that was going on, he would say: 'Oh yeah, such-and-such said that', and when they said it. He had a great memory for details.

"I was born in 1964, so I'd have known more about the early 70s than the 60s, but I know he was talking to Prime Ministers and taoiseachs.

"I remember seing his Christmas card every year from the taoiseach. I wondered: 'Daddy, who is the tee-ooh-aa-seeoch'? 'Ach, that's the taoiseach, son.'

"There was no such thing as speed dial back then, but he had all their numbers, and he'd have spoken to them all regularly."

The job came at a cost, too.

"He was under death threat from both the IRA and from Paisley's crazy mob," said Michael.

"I don't know what form it took in all honesty, but I know he was under death threat 'cause I remember him going out and having to check underneath his car every morning before he took it into work."

He said that, during the 1970s, he had "pushed hard" for Sinn Fein's manifesto to be published, as "they weren't allowed to be printed at the time".

"My dad argued for really getting this out there, people should know what they are voting for," he said.

When the manifesto details were published, he got a phone call from Maire Drumm, then a senior member of Sinn Fein.

"She told him because this had been done they were lifting the death threat on him," said Michael (adding that this prospect had not entered his father’s thinking).

What were his thoughts on politics?

"He would've taught us that you're not voting for a party, you're voting for a person.

"He wasn't one of these ones for tribal politics – he despised it in all honesty.

"He didn't really enjoy politics. But I don't think he could get out of it!

"He had some fun with the other journalists up there at the time. A good man for getting himself in trouble! There's occasions when he feel asleep in Stormont, in the early days of Stormont, and had to run round and find a security guard to let him out 'cause he was locked in.

"He'd maybe had a couple of beers before that."

Mervyn was awarded an OBE for journalism in 2001 when he retired, and was very proud of the fact.

In his retirement he played a lot of golf, and was a member of Holywood Golf Club – Rory McIlroy's old club.

"And he loved having the family around him – kids and grandkids. Cups of coffee, walks around Hazlebank Park, and he was a fond man of his ice-cream.

"Coffee, ice-cream, and golf. That was his retirement basically."

He is survived by children Stephen (the eldest), Michael, and Karen (the youngest), and his widow Marie, plus four grandchildren and sister Joan McFettridge.