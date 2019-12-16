Met Office issue weather warning for high winds in NI - power cuts and delays to road, rail and ferry transport likely

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind between 2pm on Wednesday and 3am on Thursday.

According to the Met Office "some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves".

They warn there could be "some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport".

And they warn that "delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely".

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible," adds the Met Office.

Met Office weather warning for wind