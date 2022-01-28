From 4am till 3pm on Saturday, Co Antrim, Co Down and Co Londonderry are expected to be disrupted by strong westerly winds, as well as small parts of Co Armagh and Co Tyrone.

Belfast, Craigavon, Ballymena, Downpatrick and Ballymoney will see winds of up to 22mph on Saturday, with the wind in Cooktown being slightly stronger, up to 24 mph.

From 6pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday, parts of the north and east coasts will see strong winds which will likely cause travel disruption and generate large waves, with those in Ballymoney and Donaghadee experiencing winds of up to 25mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the weekend, continuing into Monday morning, people are expected to experience some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, including some cancellations, as well as closed roads and bridges.

There may also be some short term loss of power, which can affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.