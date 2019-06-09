Michael O’Neill and Stuart Dallas pay respects to road race legend Joey Dunlop

Northern Ireland football fans and playing staff have paid tribute to one of the country’s greatest ever sports heroes while supporting the national team in Estonia at the weekend.

Members of the City of Armagh NI Supporters Club laid flowers at the memorial to road racing legend Joey Dunlop on the outskirts of Tallinn, with manager Michael O’Neill, winger Stuart Dallas and assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl also paying their respects.

City of Armagh NI supporters at the memorial in Tallinn to road racing legend Joey Dunlop

Dallas also placed his number 14 shirt from Saturday’s victory over Estonia in front of the stone memorial.

The 26-time Isle of Man TT winner was killed during a non-title international race in the Estonian capital in July 2000.

Dunlop, 48, also ran a pub in his home town of Ballymoney and was awarded both the OBE and MBE for his services to motorcycling and his humanitarian work, delivering food and clothing to troubled or impoverished regions of Europe including Bosnia and Romania.

BBC presenter Stephen Watson also visited the memorial and later tweeted a picture with the caption: “Remembering one of Northern Ireland’s greatest ever sporting ambassadors here in Estonia today.”

Stuart Dallas left his shirt from Saturday's win over Estonia at the Joey Dunlop memorial near Tallinn. Photo: Stephen Watson - Twitter

The Amalgamation of NI Supporters Clubs retweeted the City of Armagh supporters’s photo, saying: “A great sportsman and ambassador, always remembered.”

In a message posted in response to this article on Facebook, Joey’s widow Linda wrote: “Big Thanks to Northern Ireland Manager Michael O’Neill and players for paying their respects to Joey and Stephen Watson for lovely flowers and sending us lovely photos ! Good Luck boys X” ⚽️⚽️

